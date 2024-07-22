Watch CBS News
2 pedestrians walking on highway in northern Minnesota struck by motorist, 1 dies

By Riley Moser

COLERAINE, Minn. — Police are investigating after a driver in northern Minnesota hit two pedestrians who were walking on a highway early Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver in a Chevy Monte Carlo had been traveling southbound on Highway 169 near Coleraine in Itasca County at 1:25 a.m.

The vehicle was in the left lane of the highway when it struck two pedestrians who were walking in the southbound lane, according to the crash report.

One of the pedestrians died while the other was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

