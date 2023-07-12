Pedestrian hit, killed in St. Paul, driver cooperating

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul Tuesday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Concordia Avenue and Dale Street North.

CBS News

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

St. Paul police are investigating.

READ MORE: St. Paul police investigate after male shot in leg in Payne-Phalen neighborhood