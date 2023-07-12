Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit, killed in St. Paul, driver cooperating

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul Tuesday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Concordia Avenue and Dale Street North.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

St. Paul police are investigating.

