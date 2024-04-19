Pedestrian, 70, seriously hurt when struck by SUV in Mankato, police say

MANKATO, Minn. — A 70-year-old Mankato man is recovering after he was struck by an SUV Thursday night.

Police say Tommy Ferguson was hit just after 9 p.m. on South Bend Avenue near Spartan Street. A witness told officers Ferguson was walking in the traffic lane at the time of the collision.

Ferguson suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive. Police say the driver of the SUV, a 79-year-old North Mankato woman, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.