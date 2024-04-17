Watch CBS News
Video shows deer after crashing through Victoria salon's window

By Riley Moser

VICTORIA, Minn. — No one was injured after multiple deer came charging into a west metro business Wednesday morning.

The owner of Salon SPAtoria in Victoria says around 11:30 a.m., three deer came running across the parking lot and went straight through the storefront window.

Only two of the deer entered through the window before exiting out the back door of the salon, leaving behind an "immense amount of damage," the salon says.

Part of the incident was captured on video.

A cleaning crew is working overnight into Thursday with hopes the business will reopen by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

April 17, 2024

