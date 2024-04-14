Pedestrian gravely injured in hit-and-run near Walker Art Center

MINNEAPOLIS — A driver hit a pedestrian near the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis on Saturday before fleeing the scene, according to police.

A man in his 20s was walking across a bike lane at Groveland and Lyndale avenues just before 9 p.m. when he was struck, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle, "possibly a Kia or a Hyundai driven by juveniles," left the scene.

There have been no arrests. Police are investigating.

