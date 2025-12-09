New passenger rail in southeastern Wisconsin could open job, business markets

A new vision for passenger rail is on track in southeastern Wisconsin. The MARK Rail project — short for Milwaukee Area-Racine-Kenosha Passenger Rail — has officially launched, replacing the long-discussed KRM commuter rail proposal with a faster, more focused intercity rail plan connecting Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Chicago.

The MARK Passenger Rail Commission held its inaugural meeting on December 5, 2025, at Racine City Hall, where members adopted bylaws, elected officers, and approved the next step in seeking federal funding. This marks a fairly significant milestone in a decades-long effort to restore passenger rail to the Lake Michigan shoreline.

"We believe this is a really transformative option for this region," one project consultant said during the meeting. "It connects Racine, Kenosha, and Milwaukee to a world-class economic region and cultural center to jobs, education, redevelopment, and attracting new businesses."

This is not just a rebranding of the KRM proposal. Instead, MARK Rail is a strategic shift from a commuter model to intercity passenger rail, in line with new federal funding opportunities.

Unlike KRM, which envisioned multiple local stops, MARK Rail will prioritize speed and direct service between urban hubs. This change not only improves travel time but also positions the project for funding through the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor Identification and Development Program, which supports intercity rail.

After reviewing options, the Commission chose to pursue funding through the FRA's Corridor ID program, rather than the Federal Transit Administration's New Starts program, which had been used in past KRM planning. The Corridor ID program offers a higher federal match, more technical support, and a phased development structure.

"The Corridor ID program has a lower local match and allows us to build capacity over time," said Wendy Messenger of DB Engineering & Consulting. "It's a better fit for this project and gives us more flexibility with service design and coordination."

According to documents shared at the meeting, the federal share under the FRA program can reach 90% during early phases, compared to 60% under FTA's New Starts.

The newly formed MARK Passenger Rail Commission replaces earlier planning bodies such as the Southeastern Regional Transit Authority and the KRM Steering Committee. Its structure and purpose are outlined in the proposed bylaws, which were adopted at the Dec. 5 meeting.

"The purpose of the Commission is to advance the public interest by pursuing the development, implementation, and provision of passenger rail service," the bylaws state.

The Commission is governed by representatives from the cities of Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, with they elected Racine Mayor Cory Mason as chair, former Revenue Secretary Peter Barca as vice chair, and Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman as Secretary/Treasurer. Each seat will be elected annually.

The bylaws allow for both regular and special meetings, and permit in-person, virtual, or hybrid formats to improve public access.

Since the proposed rail line would share the Union Pacific corridor currently used by Metra's UP-North line, coordination with Metra is essential. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the MARK Commission and Metra was introduced at the meeting, laying the groundwork for collaboration on scheduling, fares, equipment, and infrastructure planning.

"Metra and the MARK Commission will work together to develop the Operations Plan that is mutually agreeable," the MOU states. It also specifies that Metra's support beyond standard duties may require a reimbursement agreement.

The MOU confirms that Metra will not be the operator, but will be a key stakeholder because of its current presence along the corridor and its expertise in rail operations.

The Commission voted to authorize preparation of an application for the next Corridor ID grant cycle, expected in early 2026. If selected, the project would then move into the Service Development Plan phase, followed by preliminary engineering, environmental review, and eventually, construction.

"We're already doing a lot of the work now," said Clayton Johanson of DB. "There will need to be refinements, but we're in a really great position to continue to advance."

The full timeline could stretch over several years, with local match funding becoming necessary starting in Step 2 of the Corridor ID process. Officials have discussed using remaining funds from Racine's federal planning grant to help meet those needs.

One strategic decision behind the project's current direction is its urban focus. By centering the effort in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, the Commission is avoiding the jurisdictional and political complications that kept KRM from becoming a reality.

This includes sidestepping debates over governance authority—particularly since regional transit authorities are no longer permitted under Wisconsin law. The MARK Commission, on the other hand, is legal under state statutes and modeled after similar rail commissions elsewhere in Wisconsin.