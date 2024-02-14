Passenger killed in Cottage Grove crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A passenger was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Cottage Grove.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 61 north of Manning Avenue just after midnight.

A 35-year-old St. Paul man was heading north on 61 when he lost control of the car and crashed into the median. He was not hurt, but his passenger died.

The state patrol says alcohol wasn't a factor in this crash, and they will release more information on Thursday.