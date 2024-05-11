Officials find capsize canoe; submerged body on Lake Agnes

BOUNDARY WATERS, Minn. — Friday night Boundary Water Canoe Area officials called 911 after locating a capsized canoe and a partly submerged human body on Lake Agnes.

Several officials arrived on scene and were able to recover the body, later identified as a 62-year-old Duluth resident. Officials say that they found a life jacket on scene but that the victim was not wearing it.

The family of the canoeist told officials that the 62-year-old was on a solo camping trip in the area.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The DNR has safe boating tips on their website.

