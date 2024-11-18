Park Tavern holds benefit to support children of slain server Kristina Folkerts

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A painting of Kristina Folkerts sits center stage at St. Louis Park's Park Tavern.

"Always had a smile on her face, great personality, lit up a room," Park Tavern manager Cheryl Gallagher Watson said. "Awesome co-worker, amazing friend, daughter, wife, mom. All of the above."

While Folkerts may not be physically there, her presence is felt everywhere — especially on Monday.

"This is a fundraiser, but also it's a celebration. A celebration of Kristina's life, and Gabe's life. And also it's a celebration of community," Park Tavern owner Phil Weber said.

WCCO

Folkerts, a server at Park Tavern, was killed when a suspected drunk driver smashed into the restaurant's patio. Gabe Harvey, a Methodist Hospital nurse, was also killed. Nine others were hurt in the crash.

"It's just not fair," Weber said. "You shouldn't have to grow up without your parent, either parent, so it's just something that just felt right to do. There wasn't even a question or a second thought about it."

From donations to bids and beyond, those tethered to the Tavern continue to show up.

"When we heard about the tragic event, we thought we wanted to get on it and help," Mike Monson said.

Monson's office was one of several companies that donated an item for the silent auction. Prizes range from hotel stays, to apparel, to remote-controlled coolers. On top of a silent auction are hourly drawn prizes, free bowling, karaoke and all-day specials.

"I think it's important to show up today and support the team that works here," Brooke Hennessey said.

Park Tavern staff tells WCCO they're forever changed and devastated by what happened, but they'll continue to move forward — in memory.

"It's been amazing," Gallagher Watson said. "It's been overwhelming. We're really fortunate. It's a really strong community."