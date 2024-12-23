Watch CBS News
Packers-Vikings game flexed to afternoon slot on Sunday

By Anthony Bettin

Can red-hot Vikings capture the No. 1 seed?
MINNEAPOLIS — The border battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Sunday will kick off a little later than expected.

The rivalry game has been flexed to a 3:25 p.m. start instead of the scheduled noon kickoff, the Vikings announced Monday.

The 13-2 Vikings are in contention for the NFC North title and would earn the NFC's No. 1 overall seed if they win out. The 10-4 Packers will clinch a playoff appearance if they beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, though they can't get higher than the No. 5 overall seed.

The Vikings are on an eight-game winning streak as they welcome the Packers to U.S. Bank Stadium. Green Bay, meanwhile, hasn't lost to a non-divisional opponent since Week 1 — though they're 1-3 against NFC North opponents this season. Both teams boast top 10 scoring offenses and defenses.

Sunday's game is the second matchup between Green Bay and Minnesota this season. In Week 4 at Lambeau Field, the Vikings stormed out to a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. While the Packers ended up making things close — the final score was 31-29 — the Vikings' win probability never dipped below 80% after a first-quarter interception, according to ESPN.

