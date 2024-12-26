Vikings host Packers in battle of NFC contenders. Here are the key matchups.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will look to keep the NFL's longest active winning streak alive on Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers.

A win over their divisional rivals would be the Vikings' ninth straight and keep them alive in the race for the NFC North and the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.

Here are some of the key matchups and storylines for the border battle.

Vikings' rush defense vs. Packers' rush offense

The Packers' rushing attack, led by free agent signee Josh Jacobs, has been formidable this year. They have the fourth-most rushing yards and fifth-most rushing touchdowns. Jacobs is above league average in rushing success rate, and the Packers rank 10th in expected points added per rush.

The Vikings' rushing defense has been the best in the league, ranking second in yards allowed, first in TDs allowed and first in EPA/rush. While they had a three-game stretch of opponents gaining 100+ rushing yards (the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears), the rush defense got back on track against the Seattle Seahawks, holding them to 59 yards on 15 attempts.

When these two teams played in Week 4, the Packers were forced to abandon the run early after going down 28-7 in the first half. This matchup may come down to who can win in the ground game.

Pressuring Jordan Love

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had to throw a lot in that Week 4 game — he completed 32 of 54 attempts for 389 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Vikings only sacked him once, with 20 combined pressures and 10 QB hits.

Love has one of the lowest sack percentages in the league, despite also having an abnormally long time to throw. If the Vikings hope to sweep the Packers, they'll need to ratchet up the pressure on Love and hope he turns over the ball like he did in the last matchup.

Return of Ivan Pace Jr.

One more defensive note before we get to the offensive side of the ball. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has missed four straight games with an injury, but was designated to return from injured reserve this week. While it remains to be seen if he'll play against the Packers, he was estimated as a full participant on the Vikings' first injury report. Getting Pace back would be a boon — the young, speedy linebacker is a great gap shooter in the run and pass game, and his presence would allow do-it-all defender Josh Metellus to resume roaming the field. The Vikings' defense has been stellar all season, but Pace is a key piece for Brian Flores. Getting him back on the field before the playoffs start would be a huge boost.

Offensive keys

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is coming off his best game of the season — 10 catches, 144 yards and two touchdowns — and has been hot for a while. In the last four games, he has 31 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns. The Vikings' offense has no shortage of weapons, but Jefferson is the engine of the whole thing. It's very rare that the Vikings lose when he goes off, and even when he doesn't, the gravity he commands allows Jordan Addison. T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones to feast. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has done a fantastic job scheming Jefferson open this season. Let's see what he's got against this Packers defense.

In Week 4, the Vikings screamed out to a 28-0 lead over the Packers, but scored just three points in the second half of the 31-29 win. A hot start again would obviously be ideal, but perhaps more important this time will be sustained offensive success. After some early season struggles, the Vikings are averaging 18 second-half points over the last four games. They'll need to keep up that late-game success to against a Packers offense that can score at will.

Packers-Vikings kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.