Owatonna man killed in single-vehicle crash in Bloomington

By Anthony Bettin

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A driver from Owatonna died after a single-vehicle crash in Bloomington Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 74-year-old Mark Hall was heading east on Interstate 494 around 9:15 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway near East Bush Lake Road. Hall crashed into a fence.

Hall was taken to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where he died. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

His passenger, a 72-year-old woman also from Owatonna, was not injured.

The patrol noted the road was covered in snow and ice.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 9:32 AM CST

