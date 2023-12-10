Owatonna man killed in single-vehicle crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A driver from Owatonna died after a single-vehicle crash in Bloomington Saturday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 74-year-old Mark Hall was heading east on Interstate 494 around 9:15 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway near East Bush Lake Road. Hall crashed into a fence.
Hall was taken to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where he died. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
His passenger, a 72-year-old woman also from Owatonna, was not injured.
The patrol noted the road was covered in snow and ice.
