Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Meet the first babies born in the Twin Cities in 2024

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Dec. 31, 2023
Morning headlines from Dec. 31, 2023 06:52

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — While some people started the new year at a party, or watching the Times Square Ball drop on TV, some metro-area families started 2024 by welcoming a new addition to their family.

At North Memorial Health hospital in Maple Grove, a baby boy was born just twenty minutes after the clock struck midnight. Born to Doa Her and Thao Xiong, he weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

maple-grove-baby-2024.jpg
North Memorial Health Maple Grove

Just a few hours later, Hennepin Healthcare welcomed their first baby. Leslie was born at 3:42 a.m. to parents Ingrid and Walter. 

hennepin-healthcare-first-baby-2024.jpg
Hennepin Healthcare
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 2:56 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.