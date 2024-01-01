Meet the first babies born in the Twin Cities in 2024

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — While some people started the new year at a party, or watching the Times Square Ball drop on TV, some metro-area families started 2024 by welcoming a new addition to their family.

At North Memorial Health hospital in Maple Grove, a baby boy was born just twenty minutes after the clock struck midnight. Born to Doa Her and Thao Xiong, he weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

North Memorial Health Maple Grove

Just a few hours later, Hennepin Healthcare welcomed their first baby. Leslie was born at 3:42 a.m. to parents Ingrid and Walter.

Hennepin Healthcare