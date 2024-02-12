Otsego man wins Super Bowl tickets in Red Cross giveaway

OTSEGO, Minn. — While most Minnesotans watched the Super Bowl on a screen Sunday, a man from Otsego was watching the big game from the stands in Las Vegas.

The Red Cross held a Super Bowl ticket giveaway for all donors during January.

David Suggs, a regular donor from Otsego, thought it was a joke when he first heard he won.

"I don't know what to say. I feel like I owe Red Cross a ton. This is amazing. Appreciate it," he said.

Airfare, hotel accommodations and a $1,000 gift card were all a part of the grand prize.

Suggs says he ran into some fellow Minnesotans at the game.

"I think I've given four or five people the 'Skol' bump," he said. "Yeah, there's been a couple."

The Red Cross says Suggs has donated five-and-a-half gallons of blood so far. Suggs says he will be giving blood again soon.

According to the Red Cross, its blood supplies are critically low, and they're seeing the fewest people donate in 20 years.

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in two decades as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.