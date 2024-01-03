Organizers and racers disappointed, but not surprised, by Beargrease's cancellation

MINNEAPOLIS — It's an unfortunate update that many up north saw coming.

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been canceled this year due to weather conditions.

It would have been the 40th running of the event. The race starts in Duluth, traveling along the north shore before ending in Grand Portage.

The exciting start to an iconic staple in Minnesota's northland won't be heard this year.

The annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, a race dependent on mother nature's seasonal snowfall, is another victim of an extremely warm and dry winter.

"It was a super tough thing to vote on and kind of emotional," said Mike Keyport. He's the president of the event's board of directors.

For a typical race, Keyport said they prefer 12 to 18 inches of snowpack or at least 8 to 10 inches. The problem is many spots along the route have barely a dusting right now.

"Once them mushers leave, they're on their own and they need enough snow for that snow hook," said Keyport.

A lack of snow isn't the only concern. There are swamps, ponds, and lakes the mushers and their dogs cross over, many of which have yet to freeze.

"There's a lake right behind me and I would not cross it with my dog team yet," said Nathan Schroeder, who lives in Goodland.

He won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon four times, most recently in 2016. After a few years off for health reasons and the pandemic, he was eager to get back on the course. But even he knew a shot at his fifth title would have to wait.

"It rained for what, seven days in a row? And it just didn't feel right. It hasn't even been below zero up here," he said.

He understands why the decision to cancel was made but it's not just the competition itself he'll miss.

"All the other mushers, the volunteers, the (veterinarian) staff, the board of directors. I know all these people, been doing this for many, many years," said Schroeder.

The race could have been postponed until March, but the board of directors feels waiting for next January is the best option.

"I think it gives us a better shot at really putting on a good 40th running for this race," said Keyport, adding that it still doesn't eliminate the sting of missing out on a big 40th celebration this year. It's a feeling likely echoed by lodges, restaurants and other businesses that were expecting a boost in business along the race route.

"They don't rely on it, but they sure like their places plum full of people," said Keyport.

Keyport said the potential postponement date in March that the board contemplated was on the same weekend as races in other parts of the country, including the Iditarod. That meant the Beargrease marathon would have been missing several competitors to other competitions.