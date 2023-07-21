Watch CBS News
Order makes psychedelic mushrooms low priority for Minneapolis police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police will spend less time investigating and arresting people who use psychedelic mushrooms.

Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order Friday making it the lowest priority for law enforcement.

The mayor says the order is aimed at helping people.

Scientific studies show the plant compounds can help people with conditions like depression, severe anxiety and addiciton.

Minneapolis joins seven other cities and the state of Oregon with similar orders in place.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

