Opponents of abortion rights gather at Minnesota State Capitol for March for Life

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Thousands of people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday for the annual March for Life.

This year's march comes on the 51st anniversary abortion was legalized.

Organizers with the group Minnesota Concerned Citizens for Life said they are expecting their largest turn out yet.

This also comes as they said more and more people have come to them for help, so much so they've launched a new outreach initiative called the Center for a Pro-Life Minnesota.

State numbers show abortions in the state increased by 20% in 2022. Part of this year's event features a display of 12,000 dolls, representing the number of abortions in Minnesota that year.

READ MORE: Gov. Walz open to constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on November's ballot

The state also projects an even larger increase for 2023 because, as WCCO has reported in the past, more out-of-state patients have come here to seek an abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. V. Wade.

Organizers said they're hoping to send a strong message with today's march.

"We want reasonable laws that protect women and protect their children," said Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of MCCL. "When a woman says, 'how am I going to be able to afford this child?' She's not asking for a dead baby. She's asking for help."

Several state lawmakers were scheduled to attend the event as abortion is once again expected to come up this legislative session which starts Feb. 12.

Abortion rights in Minnesota

The upcoming legislative session will likely see an attempt to pass a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in Minnesota.

Planned Parenthood North Central States launched a patient navigation program after federal abortion protections were ended. Planned Parenthood leaders say it helps thousands of people from states without abortion access get the care they need.

"We see situations where people's lives are in danger so for our staff it's really important that we are there to be really whatever they need," PPNCS President and CEO Ruth Richardson said. "Just thinking of nonprofit health care across the board, we're often that safety net."

In the past year, Minnesota has established additional protections for abortion access. Gov. Tim Walz signed the PRO Act at the beginning of 2023. That stands for Protect Reproductive Options, an act not just for abortion but also contraception, fertility treatments, sterilizations and other reproductive health care.

Walz recently said he was open to putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.