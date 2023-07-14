Opill, first-ever OTC birth control pill, approved by FDA

MINNEAPOLIS – Starting next year, almost anyone will be able to buy birth control without a prescription or permission.

On Thursday, the FDA approved the first-ever over-the-counter pill called Opill.

"We are so excited for this monumental change in FDA regulation to allow for over-the-counter birth control," said Dr. Elizabeth Slagle, an OB/Gyn at HealthPartners. "We've been working on this for a number of years, recognizing that we want our communities to have more access to contraception and some reproductive autonomy."

Almost half the pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended, according to the FDA, so health professionals hope making birth control more available will help.

"It's safe for people of all ages. It's also safe for those who may be immediate postpartum or breastfeeding," she said.

RELATED: Insurance required to cover birth control, hearing aids under new Minnesota law

CBS

Doctors note Opill needs to be taken at the same time every day for it to be most effective. When it is, they say it's a better contraceptive than condoms or other non-prescription methods.

There are possible side effects though, like irregular bleeding, headaches, dizziness and nausea. And the price is still up in the air.

"It might be that there's actually some cost associated with getting this pill over the counter where you may not have any cost associated with contraception if you're using your health insurance," she said.

The drug company says its mission is to make Opill "affordable and accessible."

The FDA says women who have had breast cancer should not take this pill. There won't be any age restrictions on buying it.