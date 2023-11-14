One organization is taking a new approach to tackle crime in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A community is taking a different approach to tackle crime at one of the city's busiest intersections.

It was the grand opening of a new place called "The Hub" in north Minneapolis.

From his second floor office at the corner of Penn and Lowry avenue, Will Wallace overlooks one of the most troubled intersections in the city.

"I love the corner because a lot of people say it [has] problems. I see potential. I see potential of growth, investment [and] the safety of our babies," said Will Wallace, Director of the Nonviolent Peace Force.

Nonviolent Peaceforce hired Wallace to work with others, to create a hub for nonviolence and safety.

"You get drained when you are doing it by yourself, so if you got four or five different organizations on one mission, then we won't get so drained so quickly and we'll be able to do the work," Wallace said.

His goal is to bring peace and opportunities to the people in the community. He mentions those that have seen numerous shootings and want the violence to stop.

"I've been trying and trying for the last couple of years to get a presence over here to help some of the youth in Minneapolis and finally the get the doors open and get that opportunity, and here I am," said Wallace.

Miki Frost-Lewis, the program director at the Truce Center, brings his team and skills to The Hub from St. Paul.

He comes from a place where has seen lots of success in mediating and mentoring.

"Giving them that safe space to go to that place to, that place to eat, hang out, meet some new friends and get themselves involved in more positive things, I think that's something that the northside needs to have happen for these youth," said Lewis.

The Hub features a peace kitchen and community room, space for healing circles and mentoring for both young and old.

It is a one-stop shop for peace.

"We have friends in the community that we can say hey, let me take you over there. I don't want to just give you a car, but let me take you where you can meet another organization that I feel comfortable with, that I have a relationship with, that will continue to help you on your journey," said Wallace.

There are three other organizations that will join The Hub.

An announcement is expected next week.