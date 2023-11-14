Mysterious flash, boom near Bemidji believed to be meteor

BEMIDJI, Minn. — People in Bemidji are asking themselves a bit of an unusual question: did a meteor land in Minnesota Monday evening?

Video from a home in Bemidji captured a bright flash of light and loud boom around 6:30 p.m.

Beltrami County Emergency Management

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said it got tons of calls from across the area.

"It shook windows, walls and rattled the dishes," county spokesperson Christopher Muller said. "My dog about broke the door down trying to get in who was outside at the time."

The sheriff's office checked nearby power stations and transformers and didn't find anything out of the ordinary.

The initial belief is the occurrence was a meteor.

"It is obvious there was something of significance that passed over the skies of Beltrami County, but we can only speculate it was a meteor at this time," Muller said.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer agrees with the assessment.

"Based on my experience, I've seen a lot of videos over the years, and all the ingredients were kind of there, that you see the flash and hear the boom, and oftentimes when meteors enter our atmosphere that's what they do, they burn up and they can create a sonic boom as well," he said. "I checked local radar to see just how close to the surface that might've come and I couldn't pick up anything so it happened pretty high up in the atmosphere."