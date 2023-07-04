Freedom Cup hockey tournament highlights the sacrifice of veterans

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The Freedom Cup hockey tournament, held this past weekend at Breck Arena in Golden Valley, featured high school-age kids from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The tournament was put on by the Magnus Veterans Foundation, which strives to help veterans dealing with PTSD and other military-related issues.

"Most of them are just grateful and thank us for being here, and thank us for what we've done. And all we want them to do is help us keep paying it forward to the veterans," said Tim Kennedy, a member of the foundation's board of directors.

And they are reminded of what these kids playing hockey have: freedom.

"Hopefully they appreciate that fact, that they do understand the freedoms that they have. And if they do, there are many that have been before them that allow this to happen," Kennedy said. "I was able to proudly wear the uniform for 37 years."

Kennedy and Bob Jasowiak, another Magnus board member, manned the table at the tournament to create awareness for the foundation, and they are motivated by their pasts.

"I served for 27 years. My dad served, my uncle served, my other uncle lost his life. So when I had the opportunity to serve, it was great for me," Jasowiak said.

And on this Fourth of July, when sports seem intertwined, they are moved.

"Fourth of July means our freedom. I mean, it's why we're here. It's why you wore the uniform, because those that went ahead of us made sure we had the ability to be free. We want to keep that moving forward, paying it forward," Kennedy said.