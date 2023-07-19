Officials: 12-year-old boy is focal point of church fire investigation

ELMDALE, Minn. -- A 12-year-old boy is being investigated in connection to a church fire in central Minnesota Tuesday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 5:41 p.m. to the report of a fire at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Highway 238 in Elmdale.

As deputies arrived, smoke was pouring out from the back corner of the church. Fire crews responded and were able to keep the fire from spreading further through the church, the sheriff's office said.

A look at the fire damage to the church. Morrison County Sheriff

The boy being investigated is from Bowlus, just east of Elmdale. The investigation remains active.