Officials: Wyoming man turns self in after fatally striking St. Paul woman with vehicle, fleeing scene

WYOMING, Minn. -- A 37-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man is in custody after he allegedly struck and killed a woman with his pickup truck in a domestic incident Thursday evening.

According to Wyoming Public Safety officials, the incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a Holiday gas station located at 26720 Kettle River Boulevard. Emergency responders were dispatched to the gas station on the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, officials determined a female victim was struck by a motorist in the parking lot "after a domestic disturbance." The suspect fled the scene in the truck before officers arrived, officials said. The victim, later identified as a 51-year-old St. Paul woman, died at the scene from her injuries.

A search for the suspect began with investigators checking possible locations. Officials say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Then on Friday morning, Wyoming police received a call from the suspect who asked to meet with officers at his Wyoming residence. When officers arrived, he was taken into custody without incident, officials said. The suspect vehicle was also located.

Authorities are not searching for any other suspects.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been fully identified.

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.