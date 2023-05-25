Officials seek help locating missing woman last seen in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- A missing person alert has been issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen at a Walmart in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Debra Hagenbuck was seen on foot near the retail store located on 29th Street Southeast at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hagenbuck was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and jean shorts. Her intended destination is unknown.

MN BCA

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 218-326-3477.