Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials seek help locating missing woman last seen in Grand Rapids

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 25, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 25, 2023 01:02

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- A missing person alert has been issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen at a Walmart in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Debra Hagenbuck was seen on foot near the retail store located on 29th Street Southeast at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: As weather warms up, tips for keeping your home safe

Hagenbuck was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and jean shorts. Her intended destination is unknown.

screenshot-2023-05-25-at-7-34-08-am.png
MN BCA

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 218-326-3477.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 7:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.