As weather warms up, tips for keeping your home safe

MINNEAPOLIS -- A crime report from the BCA shows there were more than 14,000 burglaries or "breaking and entering" crimes in 2021 in Minnesota. That's actually down about 14% from 2020.

The most common place for them to happen is in Hennepin County, followed by Ramsey County. That's why WCCO called around to different local police departments to learn about what they're seeing. Most said the chances of a homeowner encountering someone in their home is extremely rare and heavily targeted. And it's trending in a positive direction.

For some perspective, in Brooklyn Park there have been 69 burglaries so far this year, with 33 of those in homes or garages. That's down slightly from last year.

But as the weather heats up, experts say more people leave their doors and windows unlocked. And more people may be out fishing for crimes of opportunity.

WCCO got some expert advice on how to protect your home and yourself. You can see those tips in the video above.

One seasonal tip: Remember to lock doors and windows. We tend to let our guard down a bit this time of year. Police departments say they're still seeing people leaving their cars unlocked in the driveway, or they leave openers in the car and thieves access the garage or house with that opener.

So lock your cars if you park outside and bring in your opener to be extra safe.