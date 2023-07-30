Officials: AMBER Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted in Becker, suspect in custody
BECKER, Minn. -- An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old boy who was abducted Saturday night, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The BCA canceled the alert early Sunday morning after the boy was found safe. A suspect is now in custody, officials said.
The boy was reportedly abducted shortly before 7:30 p.m. near Highways 10 and 25 in Becker. Authorities were also looking for a 41-year-old man in connection to the abduction. His relationship with the boy is not clear at this time.
