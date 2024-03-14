18-year-old shot in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — An 18-year-old man was shot in the northern Twin Cities suburb of New Brighton Thursday, authorities said.

WCCO

"An acquaintance" shot the man in the back on the 200 block of Old Highway 8 Northwest, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in unknown condition.

Police searched for the suspect to no avail. Witnesses described the shooter as a 6-foot tall male in his early 20s wearing black shorts and a bright blue hoodie.

As of 6:10 p.m., Old Highway 8 was closed between County Road E and Eighth Avenue Northwest as authorities investigated.

