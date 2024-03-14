Watch CBS News
18-year-old shot in New Brighton

By Anthony Bettin

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — An 18-year-old man was shot in the northern Twin Cities suburb of New Brighton Thursday, authorities said.

"An acquaintance" shot the man in the back on the 200 block of Old Highway 8 Northwest, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in unknown condition.

Police searched for the suspect to no avail. Witnesses described the shooter as a 6-foot tall male in his early 20s wearing black shorts and a bright blue hoodie.

As of 6:10 p.m., Old Highway 8 was closed between County Road E and Eighth Avenue Northwest as authorities investigated.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:06 PM CDT

