Officer shoots knife-wielding man in Willmar, police say; BCA investigating

WILLMAR, Minn. — A Willmar police officer shot a man Sunday morning after the man threatened the officer with a knife, according to the city's police department.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. The man was hospitalized after the officer shot him, but police gave no word on his condition. The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The officer went to the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest just after 8 a.m. after a 911 caller reported being threatened with a knife, the Willmar Police Department said. He found the victim outside the home, and while speaking to him, a man exited the home and "charged at the officer with a knife," according to police.

After "repeated commands" and a drawn weapon failed to stop the knife-wielding man's advance, the officer shot him, police said. The man ran, but was caught nearby. Authorities provided medical care until he was transported to a hospital, according to police.

Authorities did not publicly identify the officer or the man shot. The BCA said it would release more information once its investigation is complete.

Willmar is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

Another BCA investigation in Willmar

On Monday, Kandiyohi County deputy Riley Kampsen used a Taser on 75-year-old Michael Yanacheak during an attempted eviction in Willmar. Yanacheak later died, and the BCA is investigating Kampsen's use of force.

Kampsen and three other law enforcement officers were attempting to carry out a court-ordered eviction when Yanacheak approached them with a kitchen knife, according to the BCA. Kampsen then tased the man. He was hospitalized and later died.

There's no indication the two investigations are connected.