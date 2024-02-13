Off-duty Hennepin County deputy thwarts carjacking attempt in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. — An off-duty Hennepin County deputy stopped an attempted carjacking on his way home from work recently, the sheriff's office said.

The thwarting happened at a gas station in Richfield.

The would-be thief removed a gas nozzle from a vehicle and attempted to steal it, the sheriff's office said. Someone flagged down the deputy and he was able to get the suspect into custody.

The 29-year-old suspect has been charged with "felony robbery and theft offenses," according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy was still in uniform when he stopped the suspect, and at least part of the prevented crime was captured on his body camera.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office