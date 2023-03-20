NYPD preparing for possible indictment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan DA investigation

NYPD stepping up security ahead of potential Trump protests NYPD stepping up security ahead of potential Trump protests 02:44

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is stepping up security after former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to protest this week in New York City.

It comes as Trump claims he could be indicted Tuesday for campaign finance violations tied to payments allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Police officers were seen putting up barricades Monday near Manhattan Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports Trump's legal team is looking to discredit star witness Michael Cohen, calling on an attorney to appear before the grand jury in what could be a last-ditch effort.

"If this indictment does come to fruition, we are all in unchartered territory," political strategist Basil Smikle told CBS2. "It's going to be really difficult to talk about or predict what comes next, because we have never in the history of the United States of America been in this situation."

The pending indictments stem from the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into alleged campaign finance violations tied to hush money payments to women who say they had sexual encounters with Trump, including Daniels.

Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, claims he wrote the checks in coordination with and at the direction of Trump. But the Republican denies it ever occurred.

"If you were going to take the unprecedented step to go and indict a former president, wouldn't we have rather seen it been about January 6? Wouldn't we have rather seen that it was in Georgia about election interference? But we don't have the luxury of the rather," CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Kleinman said.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump urged his supporters to protest and "take our nation back." The message put New York City and federal law enforcement on alert.

"That was an attempt to get ahead of the story, to try to control the narrative about that, and also significantly, it was an attempt to raise money," political science professor Alain Sanders said.

Sanders said the support Trump is getting from Republicans is just them playing politics.

"That's what Republicans are most concerned about. They would very much like Donald Trump to go away, but they understand that, politically, the MAGA wing of the party, which is a substantial wing, really determines primary elections in many states," said Sanders.

Due to safety reasons, legal experts say if Trump is indicted, he will likely be given the option to self-surrender.