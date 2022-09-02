NWS releases maps of metro-area tornadoes from last weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service has released maps of the tornados that hit the Twin Cities metro area August 27.

All of the tornadoes were rated an EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale, meaning that winds were capped below 85 mph.

The tornadoes were reported in Ramsey and Dakota counties. A number of trees were snapped, but no one was killed or injured in the outbreak.

The first tornado was reported at 8:36 p.m. in Burnsville. It crossed over Crystal Lake and uprooted some trees.

Tornado path in Burnsville, 8:36 p.m. NWS

The next tornado was reported at 8:40 p.m. in Apple Valley. It touched down just east of Highway 77 south of Interstate 35-E.

Tornado path in Apple Valley, 8:40 p.m. NWS

Next, in Eagan, a tornado touched down at 8:47 p.m. and traveled a half-mile tot he east of Interstate 35-E. Again, trees were uprooted.

Tornado path in Eagan, 8:47 p.m. NWS

In West St. Paul, a tornado touched down briefly at 8:56 p.m., damaging several "well-established larger trees" from Thompson Avenue East up into Thompson County Park.

Tornado damage in West St. Paul, 8:56 p.m. NWS

Finally, a tornado touched down in St. Paul one minute before 9 p.m. This tornado actually traveled a path of nearly 3.5 miles.

"Tornado touched down just southeast of the intersection of I-49 and Highways 10/61 and moved north-northeast. It tracked just east of Harding High School, crossing White Bear Avenue near Case Avenue, and continuing beyond Larpenteur Avenue, where it dissipated near Goodrich Park in Maplewood. The tornado uprooted or broke dozens of trees, with some falling on sheds, houses, and a few vehicles," the National Weather Service reported.

Winds in this tornado maxed out at 75 mph, according to the NWS.

Tornado path in St. Paul, 8:59 p.m. NWS

WCCO spoke with several Apple Valley residents about their harrowing Saturday night. Beatrice Grant lives in an apartment complex that sustained damage after a tall tree toppled into its second and third floors.

"I'm just thinking that everybody was safe. That everyone was safe at the moment," Grant said. "I prayed to the Lord. I said Lord, give us the strength to get through this here ... it was just horrifying."

In a nearby mobile home community, trees fell on each side of Anna Leonard's home.

"We heard the tornado warning and were like 'OK, we should go to the bathroom,'" Leonard said. "[I thought] my house is gonna blow away [laughs]! That's literally what I was thinking. I was so worried."

This is the view from inside a mobile home community right across the street. Again, no reported injuries. Plenty of cleanup ready to happen. @wcco #wcco pic.twitter.com/C2p7bobSP5 — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) August 28, 2022