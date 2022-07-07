NWS says funnel clouds possible Thursday afternoon, but they shouldn't reach ground

MINNEAPOLIS -- You might spot some funnel clouds in Minnesota on Thursday, but the National Weather Service says not to worry.

"Atmospheric conditions this afternoon will be favorable for the development of funnel clouds in association with showers and/or thunderstorms," the NWS said. "We are not expecting any funnel clouds to approach the ground given other atmospheric conditions."

The NWS said "storms will be slow moving over a stationary surface boundary that includes a wind shift, which is a prime environment for seeing brief formation of funnel clouds."

We have received a few reports of funnel clouds already, and this will likely continue this afternoon with additional showers/storms along the boundary. We are not expecting anything more than brief funnel activity that quickly lifts back into the cloud base. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1lpRzbi2CJ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 7, 2022

WCCO's Next Weather team said isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening, particularly in southern Minnesota.

Viewer Ray Stenglein spotted a funnel cloud between New Ulm and Willmar around 1:15 p.m.

Ray Stenglein

Anyone who sees a funnel cloud is asked to let the NWS know the location and time after taking shelter.