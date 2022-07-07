NWS says funnel clouds possible Thursday afternoon, but they shouldn't reach ground
MINNEAPOLIS -- You might spot some funnel clouds in Minnesota on Thursday, but the National Weather Service says not to worry.
"Atmospheric conditions this afternoon will be favorable for the development of funnel clouds in association with showers and/or thunderstorms," the NWS said. "We are not expecting any funnel clouds to approach the ground given other atmospheric conditions."
The NWS said "storms will be slow moving over a stationary surface boundary that includes a wind shift, which is a prime environment for seeing brief formation of funnel clouds."
WCCO's Next Weather team said isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening, particularly in southern Minnesota.
Viewer Ray Stenglein spotted a funnel cloud between New Ulm and Willmar around 1:15 p.m.
Anyone who sees a funnel cloud is asked to let the NWS know the location and time after taking shelter.
