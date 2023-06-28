Watch CBS News
NTSB investigating deadly agricultural plane crash near Beltrami

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BELTRAMI, Minn. -- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a deadly plane crash near Beltrami, Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. to a location in Hammond Township on the report of an airplane crash. When they arrived, they found the plane had crashed into a field.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was found deceased inside the plane, the sheriff's office said. Their identity will be released when family is notified.

According to the NTSB, the plane involved a Schweizer Aircraft Corp G-164B, an agricultural plane.  

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:02 AM

