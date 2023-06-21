2 killed in plane crash north of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crashed north of Duluth, killing both occupants.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday to the report of the plane crash near the 8300 block of Pequaywan Lake Road, located in the unorganized township of 54R13.

"The state duty officer received a call from Air Force rescue of a registered aircraft beacon that had been alarmed. A spotter plane in the area observed possible wreckage on the ground," the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, they located the crash site in a wooded area west of the road.

Both the pilot and passenger were found dead, the sheriff's office said. Their names will be released after positive identification and family notification.

The plane was determined to be a 1946 Aeronca Cjamp, which seats two people. Officials believe an annual inspection was completed recently on the aircraft. The flight had taken off from Duluth International Airport earlier in the morning before the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

In addition to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.