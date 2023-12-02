Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

November was the second driest on record, according to the data

By Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

November was the second driest on record
November was the second driest on record 02:53

MINNEAPOLIS — November was the second driest on record for the Twin Cities. 

Overall temperatures for November were 3.7 degrees above average while our precipitation for the month was 1.57 inches below average. 

We were also below average for overall snow fall. 

The outlook for December precipitation looks to be similar, with below average predictions. 

Temperatures between December 8 - 12 will be above average for the Twin Cities.

The entire upper Midwest will see the same between December 10 -16. 

Due to human carbon emissions, December is the fastest warming month. Since 1970, the average temperature for the month of December has gone up 5.3 degrees. 

El Niño also plays a factor in our warm December temps. 

Lisa Meadows
lisa-meadows.png

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 11:06 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.