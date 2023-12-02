November was the second driest on record, according to the data

November was the second driest on record

November was the second driest on record

November was the second driest on record

MINNEAPOLIS — November was the second driest on record for the Twin Cities.

Overall temperatures for November were 3.7 degrees above average while our precipitation for the month was 1.57 inches below average.

We were also below average for overall snow fall.

The outlook for December precipitation looks to be similar, with below average predictions.

Temperatures between December 8 - 12 will be above average for the Twin Cities.

The entire upper Midwest will see the same between December 10 -16.

Due to human carbon emissions, December is the fastest warming month. Since 1970, the average temperature for the month of December has gone up 5.3 degrees.

El Niño also plays a factor in our warm December temps.