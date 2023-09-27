Northfield couple charged with multiple counts of felony tax fraud

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A Northfield couple has been charged with four felony counts of willfully failing to file individual income tax returns and four felony counts of failing to pay income taxes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue made the charge announcement on Wednesday after the Dakota County Attorney's Office officially charged Donavin and Christa Lynn Prescott with tax fraud.

According to a press release put out by the Department of Revenue, complaints filed against the couple show that they had not filed individual tax returns or pay income taxes between 2019 and 2022.

The complaints went on to allege that the Prescott's earned income through multiple property rentals, Donavin's real estate business and horse boarding business, and Christa Lynn's work as a nurse. All of these sources of income required the couple to file income tax returns and pay income tax. According to complaints, the Prescotts owe over $71,000 in tax, penalties, and interest.

If convicted of the charges, each tax-related felony charge could carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

A court date has not been set yet.