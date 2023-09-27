Watch CBS News
Local News

Northfield couple charged with multiple counts of felony tax fraud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Digital Morning Headlines: September 27, 2023
Digital Morning Headlines: September 27, 2023 01:05

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A Northfield couple has been charged with four felony counts of willfully failing to file individual income tax returns and four felony counts of failing to pay income taxes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue made the charge announcement on Wednesday after the Dakota County Attorney's Office officially charged Donavin and Christa Lynn Prescott with tax fraud. 

MORE NEWS: Hennepin County approves 6.5% property tax levy increase for next year

According to a press release put out by the Department of Revenue, complaints filed against the couple show that they had not filed individual tax returns or pay income taxes between 2019 and 2022. 

The complaints went on to allege that the Prescott's earned income through multiple property rentals, Donavin's real estate business and horse boarding business, and Christa Lynn's work as a nurse. All of these sources of income required the couple to file income tax returns and pay income tax. According to complaints, the Prescotts owe over $71,000 in tax, penalties, and interest. 

If convicted of the charges, each tax-related felony charge could carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. 

A court date has not been set yet. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.