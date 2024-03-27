Watch CBS News
Northern Minnesota woman, 20, dies in head-on collision with semi

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — A 20-year-old woman died in a crash involving a semi in northern Minnesota early Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:19 p.m. on Highway 64 near Steamboat River Township in Hubbard County.

Officials say a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on Highway 64 when it lost control in the slush and crossed the center lane, striking a semi traveling southbound.

The driver of the Cruze, a 22-year-old man from International Falls, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the crash report. The sedan's passenger, an International Falls woman, died. She was identified as Lillian Marie Laforge. 

Authorities say neither of the Cruze's occupants was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 49-year-old man from Leonard, Minnesota, did not suffer any injuries.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 10:42 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

