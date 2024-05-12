Crews quickly extinguish fire in northern Minnesota

HIBBING, Minn. — Investigators are looking into what caused a wildfire in northern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a fire was reported near Adams Avenue and First Street in Hibbing, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.

The Hibbing Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire, calling in aircraft to help due to extremely dry conditions.

The fire burned approximately one and a half acres and did not damage any homes in the area.

No injuries were reported.

While drought conditions have been improving across the state, a moderate drought remains around Brainerd and Bemidji. Only 11% of the state remains in a drought, however, 39% remains abnormally dry.

More than 80 active wildfires are burning across Canada, triggering an air quality alert for all of Minnesota on Sunday.