North Mpls. food shelf Camden Collective invites community to celebrate renovation

MINNEAPOLIS -- A northside Minneapolis food shelf is inviting the whole community to celebrate its new renovation while also highlighting the growing need for help.

When the Camden Collective opened during the pandemic in 2021, it was serving about 40 families a week. Last February, organizers were bracing for a sharp increase in need when the grocery chain Aldi, one of only three grocery stores on the northside, announced it was closing.

Now, on some weekends as many as 200 families line up for the collective's weekly Saturday food distribution.

Tough times also mean executive director Anna Gerdeen temporarily stopped taking a paycheck in an effort to help pay the nonprofit's staff.

Recently, the Camden Collective received $50,000, which went towards adding new walls, refrigerators and coolers in the space inside the Salem Lutheran Church. The money was also used to update the electrical and add a fresh coat of paint to the space.

While the new space is ready to use, Gerdeen said it's not fully open yet as they still need to hire more staff.

The Camden Collective has also added a weekly Thursday food distribution in addition to the Saturday events.

Gerdeen also said she's now able to once again take a paycheck.

The Camden Collective holds a summer celebration every year. This year's event will take place on Saturday, July 22 from noon - 3 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy a free community meal, live music, fun activities for kids and free school supplies.

For more information on how you can help, click here.