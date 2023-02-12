Camden Collective provides relief for North Minneapolis residents experiencing food insecurity

MINNEAPOLIS -- A North Minneapolis grocery store will close its door for good Sunday.

Aldi announced it would close earlier this week, leaving just two places for people to buy groceries in North Minneapolis. It puts an even bigger strain on non-profits looking to fill the gaps.

In the basement of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Anna Gerdeen is hard at work.

She founded Camden Collective two years ago. The basement operation now serves thousands of northside families every month - all in just two hours a week, once a Saturday.

Camden Collective serves thousands of northside families every month. CBS

"I live in the neighborhood. I just reapplied for public benefits, so I know. I know these families' situation," said Gerdeen.

It's a situation that is uncertain after the loss of the area's most affordable grocery store.

"It's just a sign of the time, and I hate to say it, it's rough. It's going to be rough," said DeMarlo Andrews.

Andrews is one of many who lined up hours before doors opened for the food shelf.

"The deals, you're not going to run into many deals like Aldi's," said Andrews. "That's why they built it there - because they knew the neighborhood needed it. Now, they're taking it away? It's going to make things a lot rougher."

One in three families served at the food shelf is Hispanic.

Gerdeen says they haven't had to turn people away from the food shelf, but some weeks they are able to give away more than others.