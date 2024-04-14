Watch CBS News
Crime

3 people injured in north Minneapolis shooting Sunday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

3 injured in north Minneapolis shooting
3 injured in north Minneapolis shooting 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say three people were injured in a north Minneapolis shooting Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

MORE NEWS: Pedestrian gravely injured in hit-and-run near Walker Art Center

One person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two other people had injuries that did not seem to be life-threatening, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 10:40 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.