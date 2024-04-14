3 people injured in north Minneapolis shooting Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say three people were injured in a north Minneapolis shooting Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

One person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two other people had injuries that did not seem to be life-threatening, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.