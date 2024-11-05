Donald Trump wins North Dakota and South Dakota, CBS News projects

MINNEAPOLIS — CBS News projects former President Donald Trump will win North Dakota and South Dakota in the 2024 presidential election.

Each state has three electoral college votes.

North Dakota and South Dakota both voted for Trump in 2020 and 2016.

No Democratic nominee has won South Dakota and North Dakota since President Lyndon Johnson won in 1964.

In South Dakota, Trump received nearly 62% of the vote in each of his previous runs for president, and both times his margin was more than 26 percentage points. Almost 51% of the state's 616,000 registered voters are Republicans, while fewer than 24% are Democrats.

North Dakota has about 784,000 residents.