Minnesota election results and maps show live vote count

Voters in Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday in the 2024 presidential election, with more than 1 million residents having already voted early in the state.

While the headlining race for many is the presidential contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, there are plenty of other Minnesota races in the mix, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar going for a fourth term against Republican challenger Royce White. Also, all eight congressional districts are up for grabs, with a high number of rematches from previous election cycles.

Over in Wisconsin, a statewide referendum authored by Republican legislators is asking to amend the state constitution to clearly prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in any election held in the state. (No state constitutions explicitly allow noncitizens to vote and many states have laws prohibiting them from voting in statewide races.)

Check below for the latest Minnesota election results as they come in.

Other Local Races

Minnesota: City | County | School | Judicial

Wisconsin: Main

President - Minnesota election results

Minnesota Senate results

Minnesota House of Representatives results

Minnesota amendment: Environmental trust fund