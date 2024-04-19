Crews battle house fire in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews are battling a house fire early Friday morning on St. Paul's east side.

A WCCO photographer is at the scene on the 1100 block of Reaney Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

WCCO

A lot of smoke is visible and crews can be heard cutting into the home's walls.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

MORE NEWS: Ilhan Omar's daughter says she was suspended from college after pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia