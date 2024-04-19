Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Crews battle house fire in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from April 19, 2024
Morning headlines from April 19, 2024 01:50

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews are battling a house fire early Friday morning on St. Paul's east side.

A WCCO photographer is at the scene on the 1100 block of Reaney Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

inx-pauleens-daily-live-shot-04-19-2024.jpg
WCCO

A lot of smoke is visible and crews can be heard cutting into the home's walls.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

MORE NEWS: Ilhan Omar's daughter says she was suspended from college after pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 6:40 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.