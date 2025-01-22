No charges for Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot Michael Ristow, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that it would not be filing charges against any of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the shooting death of Michael Ristow in June 2024.

The decision came following an independent investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The investigation that was requested specifically by the Minneapolis Police Department, the county attorney's office says.

According to the BCA, Minneapolis police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hiawatha Avenue on June 12, 2024, in response to a call regarding a male with a gun.

Ristow was first reported as an "armed man who appeared to be talking to himself near East Lake Street and 29th Avenue South," then minutes later was seen on Hiawatha and "appeared to be acting irrationally."

When officers arrived, they say they observed Ristow with an object in his hand and pursued him, repeatedly ordering him to stop, says the BCA.

The BCA says Ristow did not follow orders to drop what was in his hand and appeared to rack the slide of a firearm then raised it up, pointing at officers.

It was at this point that officers fired their weapons at Ristow. Medical aid was rendered at the scene before Ristow was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The BCA's investigation was reviewed by senior attorneys at the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, in which they recommended charges be declined. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty agreed with the recommendation and made the final decision.

"The loss of any life is a tragic event," said Moriarty. "After a thorough review of the BCA investigation, the decision to decline charges in this case is appropriate. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.