BCA investigating Stillwater police "use of force incident"

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after an officer fired their weapon outside of a Stillwater apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are focusing on the parking lot of Curve Crest Villas. Several neighbors who spoke with WCCO say they heard gunshots Saturday afternoon. It is not clear how many people were hurt, or what their conditions are.

Angela Schoenthaler, who lives on the third floor, says she saw part of the interaction unfold in the parking lot.

"First heard the shots and then it was quiet for a little while. So then I came out to my balcony and was looking to see what was going on, and there was one police car in the parking lot. And then the suspect or the guy came around the corner of our apartment buildings, looked at me, looked at the cop, and then started shooting at the cop," Schoenthaler said. "I went and got my kids away from the windows down, and then I came back and the cops had him down."

CBS

Schoenthaler says she's understandably very shaken up, and is now taking the kids elsewhere for the evening.

Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller tells WCCO they are working with the BCA. Police will address the media Saturday at 7 p.m.

