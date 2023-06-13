Nine wounded in Denver shooting near Nuggets' Ball Arena as fans celebrated, police say

Nuggets fans spill out into the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate NBA Championship Nuggets fans spill out into the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate NBA Championship 04:41

Nine people were shot in Denver near Ball Arena early Tuesday as celebrations of the hometown Nuggets' first NBA championship were winding down, police said, adding that a suspect was also shot. Three of the victims were reported in critical condition.

The rest, and the suspect, were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened on Market Street, in the vicinity of the arena where the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship Monday night with a hard-fought 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

CBS Colorado reported that thousands of celebrating fans poured into the streets around the arena after the game.

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Denver Police Spokesperson Doug Schepman told CBS News the shooting happened roughly three-and-a-half hours after the game, in the area where the biggest crowd of fans had gathered, though there was a smaller crowd when the gunfire broke out.

The suspect was identified fairly quickly and taken into custody without incident, Schepman said.

The investigation was continuing, he said.

Additional reporting by Patrick Torphy