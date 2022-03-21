Trial For Nicholas Kraus, Man Accused Of Plowing Into Protesters, Starts Monday

UPDATE (Oct. 24, 2022): Nicholas Kraus pleads guilty to plowing SUV into group of protesters in Uptown, killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The murder trial for the man accused of plowing his SUV into a group of protesters in Uptown last summer, killing one of them, is set to begin Monday.

Nicholas Kraus is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Deona Knajdek, and two charges of second-degree assault stemming from other injuries in the crash.

MORE: Nicholas Kraus, Accused Of Fatally Plowing Into Uptown Protesters, To Stand Trial In March

Investigators say he told them he thought he could jump the barricades set up by protesters.

Investigators believe Kraus was intoxicated.

Knajdek and others were gathered in Uptown to protest the police killing of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. She was an activist and mother of two.