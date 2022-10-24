Nicholas Kraus pleads guilty to plowing SUV into group of protesters in Uptown, killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 36-year-old St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to plowing his SUV into a group of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one person.

According to court records, Nicholas Kraus' trial was set to begin Monday, but it was changed to a plea hearing. At 1:30 p.m., Kraus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Nicholas Kraus (credit: Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office)

On the evening of June 13, 2021, investigators say Kraus sped into a group of protesters, slamming his SUV into a parked car in the middle of the street, pushing it into the protesters. The car belonged to Deona Knajdek, who was using the vehicle to protect protesters. The 31-year-old activist and mother of two was hit in the crash and died at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Protesters apprehended Kraus that evening, whom they say tried to run from the scene. The protesters held him down until police arrived and took him into custody.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say he told them he thought he could jump the barricades set up by protesters. Investigators believe Kraus was intoxicated.

Watch a previous report below:

Records show that Kraus does not have a valid license as a result of multiple DUI offenses. He told police the vehicle he was driving was in another person's name because he had no license and "needed to use a loophole to get the car."

Kraus is set to be sentenced on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.