Fall-like temperatures finally on tap in Twin Cities Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 23, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 23, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Cooler air is moving in Wednesday, making it feel more like October in Minnesota.

The day will start cloudy and turn sunny, with highs topping out in the 50s to spoil our recent warm streak.

Thursday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-60s. There's also a real chance for some showers in the evening, though rain totals will be low.

Highs fall back to the 50s for the end of the week.

It will be a dry weekend with warmer temperatures Sunday and into next week.

